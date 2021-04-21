Advertisement

Grand Junction Subaru donates $17,000 to Colorado Discover Ability organization

Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Subaru is sharing the love, and donated a generous amount to a local adaptive sports organization on Tuesday.

The Grand Junction Subaru donated over $17,000 to Colorado Discover Ability, an organization that aims to help boost independence, self-confidence, and education to people with disabilities through outdoor recreation.

Grand Junction Subaru used the money they received from their “Share the Love” event to make the donation possible. Subaru donated $250 for every vehicle that was sold or leased at the Grand Junction location from Nov. 19, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021, to make the donation possible.

Over the years, they’ve donated more than $100,000 to local non-profits.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction man convicted by DOJ
Grand Junction man convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl resulting in death
An even larger gathering is planned for Wednesday outside City Hall
Dozens of people gather at City Hall in support of Glacier Ice Arena
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office building in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating drug incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School
The shooting happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning
One person killed in homicide early Saturday morning
Last year's freeze happened on April 14th
Palisade peach farms not impacted by recent cold weather

Latest News

K-9 Challenge
K-9 Challenge
Sharing the Love
Subaru Sharing the Love
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
City of Delta “anticipates” Delta PD will be labeled as COVID-19 outbreak site