Grand Junction Subaru donates $17,000 to Colorado Discover Ability organization

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Subaru is sharing the love, and donated a generous amount to a local adaptive sports organization on Tuesday.

The Grand Junction Subaru donated over $17,000 to Colorado Discover Ability, an organization that aims to help boost independence, self-confidence, and education to people with disabilities through outdoor recreation.

Grand Junction Subaru used the money they received from their “Share the Love” event to make the donation possible. Subaru donated $250 for every vehicle that was sold or leased at the Grand Junction location from Nov. 19, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021, to make the donation possible.

Over the years, they’ve donated more than $100,000 to local non-profits.

