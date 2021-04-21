Advertisement

HomewardBound, CMU, Marillac Health host vaccine clinic for homeless community

The clinic was held on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A nurse working at the vaccine clinic.
A nurse working at the vaccine clinic.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - HomewardBound, Colorado Mesa University, and Marillac Health hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the homeless community on Tuesday. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provided 150 Moderna vaccine doses for the initiative.

According to Karla Carter, who received the vaccine through the clinic, she did not always intend to get vaccinated. “I was afraid at first to get it, but I’ve finally done some research, and from what I’ve found out it’s a pretty safe vaccine.”

Ona Ridgway, Clinical Lead for the Pathways Family Wellness Center, explained that organizers had wanted to use the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine for the clinic. However, with that vaccine currently shelved, she said that organizers decided to use the resources available to them.

Those who planned the clinic chose the shelter as its location because resource-limited communities often lack the transportation capabilities needed to reach vaccine sites. The purpose of the clinic, according to Ridgway, was to increase access to vaccine among the homeless population and diminish disparities in health care access.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning
One person killed in homicide early Saturday morning
The school district is working with law enforcement to address this issue
Two incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School involving substance believed to be LSD
FILE - This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los...
Police: Stalker arrested at Taylor Swift’s New York building
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office building in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating drug incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School
An even larger gathering is planned for Wednesday outside City Hall
Dozens of people gather at City Hall in support of Glacier Ice Arena

Latest News

Rocky Mountain Health Plans CEO Patrick Gordon spoke at the event announcing the donation.
Rocky Mountain Health Plans donating $30 million to various causes
Grand Junction man convicted by DOJ
Grand Junction Man Convicted of Conspiring to Distribute Fentanyl Resulting in Death
VA Western Colorado Health Care System is now vaccinating all veterans who want to be vaccinated.
VA Western Colorado Health Care System administers 10,000th vaccine
Around 100 students were vaccinated at the first on-campus clinic
Colorado Mesa University holds first on-campus vaccine clinic