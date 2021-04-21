Advertisement

JUCO 2021: Tickets now on sale

(KKCO)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the JUCO World Series is back on, and the excitement is being felt here in Grand Junction.

Tickets for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series are now on sale at jucogj.org. All tickets will be electronic and available for online purchase only. JUCO says that those without computer access or who need assistance can call their office at 970-245-9166.

General Admission passes are $35, and General Admission day passes are $15 for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, and $12 for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Fans will receive individual tickets for each game, and they can be emailed or downloaded onto a smartphone. Fans can print tickets to be scanned at the gate, or can have them scanned on their phones.

Fans who had reserved tickets in 2020 can renew those seats until May 7, when they will be released for sale.

The tournament will be held from May 29 through June 5. For the latest information on the tournament, head to JUCO’s website here.

