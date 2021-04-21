Advertisement

Palisade peach farms not impacted by recent cold weather

Last year's freeze happened on April 14th(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:44 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Peach farms and orchards in Palisade have survived a record cold night without much loss.

A low temperature of 23 was recorded Monday night at Grand Junction Regional Airport, a record low for this time of year. However, it was a few degrees warmer in Palisade, where most local peach farms are located.

The owner of Sweet Cheeks Organic Peaches says it only got down to 29 degrees in Palisade, which might have been the difference between an average night and a devastating one.

“We would have been a total loss, 100 percent loss like last year pretty much,” says Joa Stabolepszy, Owner of Sweet Cheeks. “After 28 degrees, 45 minutes to an hour you’re looking at 50 percent, 60 percent loss.”

Last year’s freeze happened right around this time, on April 14th. Temperatures reached 23 degrees in Palisade and most local orchards were forced to start from scratch.

Stabolepszy says no peach grower in the area is safe until at least Mother’s Day, and that temperatures can still get troublingly cold even after that. Harvest for Sweet Cheeks begins in July.

