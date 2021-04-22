Advertisement

District 51 holds fourth round of Bloom Where You Are Planted Grants

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:25 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The District 51 Foundation has announced their fourth round of Bloom Where You Are Planted Grants. The grant program was founded by the family of Karl Bloom who passed away last year. He was the father of four children, a dedicated local volunteer in Scouting, Future Health Professionals, and a band parent. Children in grades K-12 can get involved with this program by completing an application.

This program is offered three times a year and offers a variety of extracurricular activities for students to get involved in. Some activities may include gymnastics, karate, soccer, painting classes and more. For more information about the program, completing an application or how to donate, you can visit the School District 51 Foundation website.

