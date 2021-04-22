Advertisement

Gummy vitamins recalled for possible metallic mesh

The recalled Vitafusion products from Church & Dwight include Kids Melatonin, Melatonin, Fiber...
The recalled Vitafusion products from Church & Dwight include Kids Melatonin, Melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell and MultiVites.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Church & Dwight is recalling certain gummy vitamins after two reports of customers finding metallic mesh in the products.

The items were manufactured between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3

They were sold online and in stores between November and April.

The recalled Vitafusion products include Kids Melatonin, Melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell and MultiVites.

Only bottles with certain lot codes and expiration dates are included in the recall.

A list of that identifying information is on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
City of Delta “anticipates” Delta PD will be labeled as COVID-19 outbreak site
Inductee Jim Steinman speaks at the 2012 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala in...
Jim Steinman, hitmaker for Meat Loaf and Celine Dion, dies
Grand Junction man convicted by DOJ
Grand Junction man convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl resulting in death
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

A man walks past a "Now Hiring" sign on a window at a Sherwin-Williams store, Friday, Feb. 26,...
US jobless claims fall to 547,000, another pandemic low
Can the nation avoid an eviction wave?
Can the nation avoid an eviction wave?
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
At ‘moment of peril,’ Biden opens global summit on climate
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
‘He was guilty.’ Extra juror in favor of Chauvin conviction