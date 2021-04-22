Advertisement

Mesa County Public Health re-evaluating expanded vaccination hours

The department will resume Saturday vaccinations on May 1
The Grand Junction Convention Center is Mesa County Public Health's community vaccination site.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is re-evaluating its expanded COVID-19 vaccination hours after trying extended Wednesday appointment times as well as Saturday appointments last week. According to the department, volume was not as significant as expected during those times.

Stefany Busch, MCPH Communications Specialist, encouraged younger age groups to get vaccinated. She said that it is still important for low-risk groups to get their shots to build herd immunity. MCPH has the capacity to administer 1,500 vaccine doses daily, but is currently closer to 600 doses a day.

While MCPH will not be holding expanded hours this week at the Grand Junction Convention Center, it will pick those back up next week. Busch explained that the expanded hours are meant to better accommodate work schedules.

