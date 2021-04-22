Advertisement

Mesa County Solid Waste holding Earth Day clean-up contest

Winners will receive earth-friendly prize packs
The contest challenges residents to pick up litter at public spaces and recycle household items.
The contest challenges residents to pick up litter at public spaces and recycle household items.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:09 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Solid Waste is holding an Earth Day clean-up contest. Residents can submit photos of themselves to Mesa County’s Facebook page. Of the submitted pictures, two winners will be randomly selected tomorrow and will receive earth-friendly prize packs.

Organizers will announce the winners live on the KAFM radio station, as well as on Facebook. According to Teresa Nees, Hazardous Materials Manager for Mesa County Solid Waste Management, it is important for residents to dispose of various waste materials properly. She said that recycling can extend the life of the county’s landfill.

Nees also challenged area residents to recycle more. She said Mesa County’s rates of recycling are half that of Colorado as a whole. She said that looking online to determine if household items can be recycled if you are unsure is a good place to find more information.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction man convicted by DOJ
Grand Junction man convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl resulting in death
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
Inductee Jim Steinman speaks at the 2012 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala in...
Jim Steinman, hitmaker for Meat Loaf and Celine Dion, dies
An even larger gathering is planned for Wednesday outside City Hall
Dozens of people gather at City Hall in support of Glacier Ice Arena
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office building in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating drug incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School

Latest News

School District 51 Foundation Bloom Where You Are Planted Grants
District 51 holds fourth round of Bloom Where You Are Planted Grants
The Grand Junction Convention Center is Mesa County Public Health's community vaccination site.
Mesa County Public Health re-evaluating expanded vaccination hours
The decision to combine Hotchkiss and Paonia High Schools was finalized in February
Mascot and colors decided for new North Fork High School in Hotchkiss
Smoke visible near the Grand Mesa is due to prescribed burns