City of Grand Junction does annual hydrant flushing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The city of Grand Junction has started their annual spring hydrant flushing. There are about nine hundred seventy hydrants located throughout the city and approximately fifty percent of them get flushed. The flushing can take up to three weeks to complete entirely. Utilities director, Randi Kim, mentions that sediments can build up in the system and that this process is done to help maintain the water quality for the entire city.

While the flushing occurs for water quality, fire protection is also monitored. To maintain correct fire protection, a pressure of twenty pounds per square inch (psi) and a flow rate of fifteen hundred gallons per minute must be maintained. Water that is flushed enters the storm drains which can eventually end up in the Colorado River. Randi states that water from the flushed hydrants that ends up in the river does not pose a risk to any fish or aquatic life. Due to the high flow rate and psi, it can become impractical to be able to capture that water in water trucks; however, the city is looking for practical ways to be able to capture the water from flushing in a more environmentally friendly way.

With April being Water Conservation Month, you can take the pledge to help save hundreds of gallons of water by visiting this website. If you would like to learn more about the spring hydrant flushing, you can visit the following website for more information.

