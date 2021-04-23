City revises temporary closures on Colorado Riverfront Trail

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction along with its contactor have revised the temporary closure that is currently affecting the Colorado Riverfront Trail to say that the west-end closure located at the intersection of Fairview Ave. and the Riverfront Trail will remain closed.

From the west-end closure, extending to the southeast, the trail will remain closed for approximately 3,000-feet, or 0.60 miles, to the revised east-end closure.

The closure is anticipated to last for five weeks, with the completed new trail opening the week of May 24.

The city says that the primary reason for this temporary closure extension is due to additional required utility work at the intersection of Hale and Park Avenue, as well as overhead electrical work being completed by Xcel Energy.

