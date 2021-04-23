Advertisement

DA: Charges will not be filed against sheriff’s deputy who shot Jason Unangst

Picture taken at the scene on March 7
Picture taken at the scene on March 7(David Jones)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County’s District Attorney Daniel Rubinstein ruled on Friday not to file charges against the Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy who shot 33-year-old Jason Unangst, a 33-year-old suspect who is alleged to have physically assaulted, burned, and put a knife to a woman’s neck back in March.

According to Rubinstein, the deputy’s “assessment” to fire his weapon was a reasonable one, and that charges against the deputy are not appropriate. Unangst is still recovering in the hospital after being shot twice by the deputy, once in the head, and the other in the arm.

Rubinstein concluded his assessment by saying Unangst is facing charges from the March 7 incident. These charges include attempted first-degree murder, first, second, and third-degree assault, and felony menacing.

To view the DA’s complete assessment and the circumstances that led to the shooting, click here. WARNING: The contents found in the link could be upsetting for some readers.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Mesa County Public Health's offices.
First Mesa County resident dies of COVID-19 in over a month
A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction launches rebranding initiative
The decision to combine Hotchkiss and Paonia High Schools was finalized in February
Mascot and colors decided for new North Fork High School in Hotchkiss
Police investigating hit and run incident
Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King Soopers...
DA: Boulder shooting suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

Latest News

City revises temporary closures on Colorado Riverfront Trail
(Photo by Jessica Altman, Stockton's mom)
National Donate Life month
Police investigating hit and run incident
The Nature Connection announces a brand new spring event coming next month.
The Nature Connection announces new spring event