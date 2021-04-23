DA: Charges will not be filed against sheriff’s deputy who shot Jason Unangst

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County’s District Attorney Daniel Rubinstein ruled on Friday not to file charges against the Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy who shot 33-year-old Jason Unangst, a 33-year-old suspect who is alleged to have physically assaulted, burned, and put a knife to a woman’s neck back in March.

According to Rubinstein, the deputy’s “assessment” to fire his weapon was a reasonable one, and that charges against the deputy are not appropriate. Unangst is still recovering in the hospital after being shot twice by the deputy, once in the head, and the other in the arm.

Rubinstein concluded his assessment by saying Unangst is facing charges from the March 7 incident. These charges include attempted first-degree murder, first, second, and third-degree assault, and felony menacing.

To view the DA’s complete assessment and the circumstances that led to the shooting, click here. WARNING: The contents found in the link could be upsetting for some readers.

