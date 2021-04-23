Advertisement

First Mesa County resident dies of COVID-19 in over a month

Mesa County Public Health shared updates on the status of the virus in the county
The outside of Mesa County Public Health's offices.
The outside of Mesa County Public Health's offices.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first Mesa County resident in over a month died of COVID-19 this week. Mesa County Public Health shared updates on the state of the virus in the county, and what new developments have recently arisen. Over the past seven days, case numbers have increased in Mesa County to an average of 21 per day. Additionally, hospitalizations have increased to twelve per day.

According to Jeff Kuhr, Ph.D., MCPH Executive Director, the department is seeing more cases in children ages nine and below than previously. Until recently, the department observed a significant concentration of virus cases among adults ages 20-30. Kuhr linked the rise in cases among children to recent outbreaks at childcare facilities.

Kuhr also explained that vaccinations among senior citizens, especially those living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, have made a significant impact in curbing COVID-19 deaths in that population.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
City of Delta “anticipates” Delta PD will be labeled as COVID-19 outbreak site
Grand Junction man convicted by DOJ
Grand Junction man convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl resulting in death
Inductee Jim Steinman speaks at the 2012 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala in...
Jim Steinman, hitmaker for Meat Loaf and Celine Dion, dies
The decision to combine Hotchkiss and Paonia High Schools was finalized in February
Mascot and colors decided for new North Fork High School in Hotchkiss

Latest News

A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction launches rebranding initiative
The Grand Junction VA Medical Center.
VA Western Colorado Health Care System expanding Medical Foster Home program
Fire hydrant being prepared to be opened for flushing and monitoring.
City of Grand Junction does annual hydrant flushing
Grand Valley Power extends scholarship requirements to allow all Mesa County residents.
Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker Scholarship open to all Mesa County Residents