First Mesa County resident dies of COVID-19 in over a month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first Mesa County resident in over a month died of COVID-19 this week. Mesa County Public Health shared updates on the state of the virus in the county, and what new developments have recently arisen. Over the past seven days, case numbers have increased in Mesa County to an average of 21 per day. Additionally, hospitalizations have increased to twelve per day.

According to Jeff Kuhr, Ph.D., MCPH Executive Director, the department is seeing more cases in children ages nine and below than previously. Until recently, the department observed a significant concentration of virus cases among adults ages 20-30. Kuhr linked the rise in cases among children to recent outbreaks at childcare facilities.

Kuhr also explained that vaccinations among senior citizens, especially those living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, have made a significant impact in curbing COVID-19 deaths in that population.

