Advertisement

Police investigating hit and run incident

(David Jones)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:44 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating a hit and run that happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The incident happened at the intersection at 11th and Hill, and one person was taken to the hospital. Another person fled from the scene on foot.

Our crew on scene tells us alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the accident. The intersection was shut down for an hour but has since reopened.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Mesa County Public Health's offices.
First Mesa County resident dies of COVID-19 in over a month
The decision to combine Hotchkiss and Paonia High Schools was finalized in February
Mascot and colors decided for new North Fork High School in Hotchkiss
A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction launches rebranding initiative
City of Delta “anticipates” Delta PD will be labeled as COVID-19 outbreak site
Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King Soopers...
DA: Boulder shooting suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

Latest News

The Nature Connection announces a brand new spring event coming next month.
The Nature Connection announces new spring event
Kayla
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Kayla’
A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction launches rebranding initiative
The Grand Junction VA Medical Center.
VA Western Colorado Health Care System expanding Medical Foster Home program