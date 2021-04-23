Police investigating hit and run incident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating a hit and run that happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The incident happened at the intersection at 11th and Hill, and one person was taken to the hospital. Another person fled from the scene on foot.

Our crew on scene tells us alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the accident. The intersection was shut down for an hour but has since reopened.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.