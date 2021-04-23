Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Kayla’

Kayla
Kayla(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By Erin Crooks
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Kayla is a two-year-old spayed female, possibly a lab mix. She is a very sweet dog and loves being around other people. Kayla can be a little shy at first and needs an owner that can respect her boundaries. She loves attention and is looking for an owner to spend lots of time with her. She is also very high energy and loves to get out and play, explore, and run zoomies.

Kayla is currently up for adoption.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Mesa County Public Health's offices.
First Mesa County resident dies of COVID-19 in over a month
The decision to combine Hotchkiss and Paonia High Schools was finalized in February
Mascot and colors decided for new North Fork High School in Hotchkiss
A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction launches rebranding initiative
City of Delta “anticipates” Delta PD will be labeled as COVID-19 outbreak site
Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King Soopers...
DA: Boulder shooting suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

Latest News

A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction launches rebranding initiative
The Grand Junction VA Medical Center.
VA Western Colorado Health Care System expanding Medical Foster Home program
The outside of Mesa County Public Health's offices.
First Mesa County resident dies of COVID-19 in over a month
Fire hydrant being prepared to be opened for flushing and monitoring.
City of Grand Junction does annual hydrant flushing