Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Kayla’

Kayla is a two-year-old spayed female, possibly a lab mix. She is a very sweet dog and loves being around other people. Kayla can be a little shy at first and needs an owner that can respect her boundaries. She loves attention and is looking for an owner to spend lots of time with her. She is also very high energy and loves to get out and play, explore, and run zoomies.

Kayla is currently up for adoption.

