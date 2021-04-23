The Nature Connection announces new spring event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -On May 8, The Nature Connection is hosting a new event, ”The Nature Connection Spring Trails Opening & Gear Swap!”

The event consists of a number of different trail races, mountain bike lending, an archery competition and an auction-style outdoor clothing and equipment sale. The trail race event helps The Nature Connection continue to maintain and develop recreational trails near local school and communities.

Through funding from GOCO’s Generation Wild Program, the North Fork Pool and Recreation District, the Colorado Health Foundation, Delta Area Mountain Biker and other donors, high school trail crews created the Crossroads Trail System.

Those who want to participate in the trail race event have the option to compete as a runner or mountain biker in a variety of trails.

The Nature Connection is organizing a free 1k mountain bike and running race for kids under 7 years old. The group is also holding a 5k and a 10k race that costs $15 for kids and $30 for adults.

The courses will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and those registered can choose when they would prefer to participate. Exact race course and more details will be emailed to participants one week before the race.

The Nature Connection is also hosting a gear sale at their headquarters in Hotchkiss, 397 Bulldog St. Outdoor gear from The Nature Connection’s own program fleet will be on sale along with special deals and items from local businesses. All proceeds from the sale and swap will go toward kids outdoor programs in Delta County.

Other events are taking events on this day as well. North Folk Pool and Park and Recreation District will officially open the new Crossroads Sports Field Complex. Also, later in the evening, the Paradise Theatre and the Delta County Library District are showing an outdoor family movie.

A detailed schedule for the day and trail race registration is provided at thenatureconnection.net/family.

