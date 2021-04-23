VA Western Colorado Health Care System expanding Medical Foster Home program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is looking to expand its Medical Foster Home program and recruit caregivers. Through this program, veterans who can no longer live independently are matched with caregivers.

According to Kelly Hayungs, Medical Foster Home Coordinator, the VA provides support and resources to caregivers, who are also compensated for their efforts. For example, recreational therapists ensure that veterans in the program engage in activities that assist with their well-being.

Jesse Vazzano, Chief of Care Management and Social Work, said caregivers do not need previous experience in the medical field or other related areas to qualify. She explained that the VA provides training to caregivers to ensure they are prepared for their responsibilities. Hayungs also explained that the foster program can significantly decrease care costs to veterans when compared to similar services offered at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Those interested in becoming a caregiver can reach out to the Grand Junction VA by phone or over Facebook.

