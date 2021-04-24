Grand Mesa Middle School parents share concerns over drug incidents, bullying

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Mesa Middle School parents are sharing concerns they have regarding drug incidents and bullying response at the school. They expressed their frustration over what they view as an insufficient reaction from the school’s administration on both fronts. According to Brandon Denman, a GMMS father, his kids used to be excited about school but now are afraid of it.

According to a statement from Mesa County Valley School District 51, the school’s administration is working towards preventing drug activity from taking place at school. It highlighted an upcoming parent meeting during which law enforcement will inform parents on detecting drugs. Additionally, the school has implemented policies of monitoring spaces like bathrooms and limited the number of students allowed inside at one time. In regards to bullying response, the school district said it could not release information regarding disciplinary actions and law enforcement investigations per privacy protections.

Kathie McClure found a new school for her daughter after what she described as continued bullying. She and Audralea Coe shared their views that current policies regarding bullying, such as developing “Safety Plans,” are not working.

Coe kept her kids out of Grand Mesa for a month and looked for alternative education options. She eventually ran the risk of incurring truancy charges. According to her, “It was really, really hard to find anything else, and as soon as they were threatening truancy charges, it was truancy charges or put them back in Grand Mesa, and those were the two options I felt like I had.”

Sue Sanders described a bullying incident she observed as she was picking up her nephews from GMMS eariler this school year. She said that “My experience with that whole thing, it just seems like the school sweeps it under the rug and lets it go, and they’re not doing anything.”

