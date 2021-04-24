Advertisement

Grand Mesa Middle School parents share concerns over drug incidents, bullying

The school district explained it is working on drug prevention strategies
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating two unrelated drug incidents in...
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating two unrelated drug incidents in which students are believed to have obtained the substance LSD.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Mesa Middle School parents are sharing concerns they have regarding drug incidents and bullying response at the school. They expressed their frustration over what they view as an insufficient reaction from the school’s administration on both fronts. According to Brandon Denman, a GMMS father, his kids used to be excited about school but now are afraid of it.

According to a statement from Mesa County Valley School District 51, the school’s administration is working towards preventing drug activity from taking place at school. It highlighted an upcoming parent meeting during which law enforcement will inform parents on detecting drugs. Additionally, the school has implemented policies of monitoring spaces like bathrooms and limited the number of students allowed inside at one time. In regards to bullying response, the school district said it could not release information regarding disciplinary actions and law enforcement investigations per privacy protections.

Kathie McClure found a new school for her daughter after what she described as continued bullying. She and Audralea Coe shared their views that current policies regarding bullying, such as developing “Safety Plans,” are not working.

Coe kept her kids out of Grand Mesa for a month and looked for alternative education options. She eventually ran the risk of incurring truancy charges. According to her, “It was really, really hard to find anything else, and as soon as they were threatening truancy charges, it was truancy charges or put them back in Grand Mesa, and those were the two options I felt like I had.”

Sue Sanders described a bullying incident she observed as she was picking up her nephews from GMMS eariler this school year. She said that “My experience with that whole thing, it just seems like the school sweeps it under the rug and lets it go, and they’re not doing anything.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Mesa County Public Health's offices.
First Mesa County resident dies of COVID-19 in over a month
A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction launches rebranding initiative
Police investigating hit and run incident
The decision to combine Hotchkiss and Paonia High Schools was finalized in February
Mascot and colors decided for new North Fork High School in Hotchkiss
Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King Soopers...
DA: Boulder shooting suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

Latest News

Row of books near science section at Mesa County Library Central Library
Mesa County Libraries to start anthology submissions for Covid-19 experiences
Deposit boxes like these take expired and no-longer-needed prescription drugs.
Grand Valley locations participating in drug take back
Picture taken at the scene on March 7
DA: Charges will not be filed against sheriff’s deputy who shot Jason Unangst
City revises temporary closures on Colorado Riverfront Trail