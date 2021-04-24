Advertisement

Grand Valley locations participating in drug take back

The initiative is a part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Take Back day
Deposit boxes like these take expired and no-longer-needed prescription drugs.
Deposit boxes like these take expired and no-longer-needed prescription drugs.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several locations across the Grand Valley are participating in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back. The effort seeks to prevent the abuse of prescription drugs as well as the pollution of water supplies.

According to Matthew Gutzmer, clinical pharmacist with the Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Hospital, the VA keeps a deposit box for expired or no-longer-needed prescriptions all year round. He explained that draining or flushing liquid and pill prescriptions can have a negative impact on community water supplies. Disposing of drugs properly can also prevent drug-related accidents. He described appropriate disposal as a way of keeping yourself and your community safer.

Mesa County Public Health published a list of locations taking in prescription drugs tomorrow. Locations include Canyon View Pharmacy, Colorado Canyons Hospital, the Debeque Town Marshal, Palisade Pharmacy, St. Mary’s Hospital, the Grand Junction VA, and the W Park Drive Walgreens in Grand Junction.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Mesa County Public Health's offices.
First Mesa County resident dies of COVID-19 in over a month
A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction launches rebranding initiative
Police investigating hit and run incident
The decision to combine Hotchkiss and Paonia High Schools was finalized in February
Mascot and colors decided for new North Fork High School in Hotchkiss
Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King Soopers...
DA: Boulder shooting suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

Latest News

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating two unrelated drug incidents in...
Grand Mesa Middle School parents share concerns over drug incidents, bullying
Row of books near science section at Mesa County Library Central Library
Mesa County Libraries to start anthology submissions for Covid-19 experiences
Picture taken at the scene on March 7
DA: Charges will not be filed against sheriff’s deputy who shot Jason Unangst
City revises temporary closures on Colorado Riverfront Trail