Grand Valley locations participating in drug take back

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several locations across the Grand Valley are participating in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back. The effort seeks to prevent the abuse of prescription drugs as well as the pollution of water supplies.

According to Matthew Gutzmer, clinical pharmacist with the Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Hospital, the VA keeps a deposit box for expired or no-longer-needed prescriptions all year round. He explained that draining or flushing liquid and pill prescriptions can have a negative impact on community water supplies. Disposing of drugs properly can also prevent drug-related accidents. He described appropriate disposal as a way of keeping yourself and your community safer.

Mesa County Public Health published a list of locations taking in prescription drugs tomorrow. Locations include Canyon View Pharmacy, Colorado Canyons Hospital, the Debeque Town Marshal, Palisade Pharmacy, St. Mary’s Hospital, the Grand Junction VA, and the W Park Drive Walgreens in Grand Junction.

