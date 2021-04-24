Local gym helps disabled vets through Mission 22

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local gym is helping disabled vets as well as active duty police officers through two different programs. They are called Mission 22 and the Adopt a Cop programs, and they work with gyms nationwide to support our service men in order to keep their minds and bodies healthy. They provide free treatment programs with jui jitsu to veterans for post-traumatic Stress, traumatic Brain injury and other issues they might be facing as well as organizing events and building memorials to create social impact and awareness for these issues.

Owner of the gym, Kevin Lewis, is a former reserve member and police officer himself so he’s proud to be affiliated with these programs. His goal is to help Veterans get past any limitations they may have. “Its important to me to be apart of it, and we do take care of our vets because none of us would be here without them,” he states.

They also work with police officers through their Adopt A Cop program. They want to help officers feel more confident in their non weapon combat abilities to take control and de-escalate certain situations.

The benefits for Mission 22 expire after three months but veterans are able to reapply. Mission 22 was founded in 2013 by Veterans for Veterans to provide a sense of community even after they are discharged.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.