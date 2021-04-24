Advertisement

Mesa County Libraries to start anthology submissions for Covid-19 experiences

Row of books near science section at Mesa County Library Central Library
Row of books near science section at Mesa County Library Central Library(KKCO/KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:04 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on us all, and the Mesa County Libraries wants to capture the experiences from the community. They have announced that they will be starting an anthology, which is themed “In This Together”. It is presented by the Western Colorado Writers Forum, Mesa County Libraries, Friends of Mesa County Libraries, and the Western Colorado Community Foundation. With this anthology, the community can share their experiences from the Covid-9 pandemic, and writers, photographers, poets, and artists of all ages are invited to participate.

Those interested will have a month, from May 1st until June 1st. If your work is chosen, it will be published in a book in which you will receive a copy this fall. For artists, an exhibit will take place from December 2021 to January 2022 at the Mesa County Libraries Central Library.

Western Colorado Writing Forums will host five free workshops for anyone during the submission period. You can learn more and sign up for a workshop by visiting their website. To learn about all the rules, requirements, and to submit your work, you can head to this website.

