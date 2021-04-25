Advertisement

US pledges medical aid for India to combat surge

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2021 at 12:12 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is pledging immediate medical aid to India to help combat its surge in coronavirus cases.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone Sunday with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, and expressed sympathy and support.

According to the White House statement, the U.S. is “working around the clock” to immediately deploy to India drug treatments, rapid diagnostic COVID-19 testing kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment and will seek to provide oxygen supplies as well.

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday,...
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. India's crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors.(AP Photo/Channi Anand)

The White House says it had identified sources of raw material urgently needed for India’s manufacture of the Covishield vaccine and will make that available. The U.S. also intends to pay for an expansion of manufacturing capability for BioE, the vaccine manufacturer in India, so it can ramp up and produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.

A team of U.S. public health advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and USAID will also be sent to assist Indian officials.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond to LDS Church fire in Fruita
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 141
Fruita LDS Church considered a total loss due to fire
Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene just after midnight
Speed a factor in rollover accident on C 1/2 Road
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 141

Latest News

Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
The teenager's adoptive parents are accused of using zip ties to confine him to bed and...
Adoptive parents from Iowa accused of abusing teen son with special needs
In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a...
California man hospitalized with clot after J&J vaccination
Grand River Academy will double its student population this fall
District 51 to combine online schooling option with Grand River Academy
In this Monday, June 22, 2020, file photo, Metropolitan Police Department bicycle division...
DC police department hit by apparent extortion attack