Local churches, organizations, and businesses got together this weekend for annual ShareFest.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After 14 years in Mesa County, volunteers are helping hundreds of our elderly and disabled residents with simple tasks they cannot afford to hire to have done, or do themselves. The organization will help those in the community with small tasks such as staining decks and fences, yard work, and small paint jobs.

ShareFest Weekend is an event where people from different churches and faiths in the Grand Valley come together for one weekend and serve the community in the name of Jesus. It’s an idea that began with the hope of spreading the love of Christ in a tangible way, and has inspired volunteers from different denominations to come together and serve the community.

Will Brit, Pastor of Fellowship church, has been involved with the organization for a year now. He states “It’s important because I feel like everyone needs to feel valued, feel loved, feel fought for, and I think this last year everyone was fighting against each other and now we get to fight for each other.”

ShareFest ultimately wants to inspire others to know and serve their neighbors, resulting in a more profound and healthy community. Since the organization began in 2008, they have helped over 3,000 community members.

