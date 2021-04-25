Advertisement

Shelledy Elementary School returns to online class following COVID-19 outbreak

Mesa County Valley School District 51.
Mesa County Valley School District 51.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 2:29 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - All students at Shelledy Elementary School in Fruita will temporarily return to online learning after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Shelledy parents were informed in a letter this weekend that multiple individuals have tested positive for the virus, although they did not confirm the exact number. Teachers will prepare for that transition on Monday and students will return to virtual class on Tuesday.

The school says they are waiting to find out from the county health department if they can return in-person next week.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond to LDS Church fire in Fruita
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 141
Fruita LDS Church considered a total loss due to fire
Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene just after midnight
Speed a factor in rollover accident on C 1/2 Road
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 141

Latest News

Grand River Academy will double its student population this fall
District 51 to combine online schooling option with Grand River Academy
Colorado Mobile Vaccine clinic bus
Mobile vaccine clinics coming to Western Slope next week
A group of concerned citizens gathered to protest mask mandates at District 51 schools in Grand...
District 51 parents, students organize walk-out to protest school mask policies
Shelledy Elementary School in Fruita, Colo.
Shelledy Elementary going online this week after COVID-19 outbreak
Fruita LDS Church considered a total loss due to fire