GJFD responds to house fire early Monday morning

(David Jones)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction fire crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning in the 200 block of Nancy Street.

We’re told the fire started in the attic, and the residents attempted to put the fire out themselves with a hose and fire extinguisher. According to the homeowner, the fire appeared to be caused by electrical reasons.

Two adults and four children are displaced at this time.

