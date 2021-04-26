Advertisement

Mavericks crumble in overtime against Orediggers

Fronapfel scores all three goals but fall short in 91st minute
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:34 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mavericks take on School of Mines for the RMAC Championship title. The Mavs aren’t a physical team but once the Orediggers came out swinging, the Mavs stepped up and fought back.

In the 15 minute mark, Alec Fronapfel scored for a 1-nil lead. It only took about 15 minutes for the Orediggers to match that on a corner kick. It was a header that tied it, 1-1 to close out the first half.

In the second half, the Orediggers came out first as they struggled in the penalty box and snuck one past Brendan Brown. Brown had five saves in total. Fronaphfel’s second goal came in the 49th minute, with the assist coming from Ramses Atahualpa. Fronapfel scored all three goals Sunday night, with his third coming in the 74th minutes and an assist from Daisuke Takanaka. In the 78th minute, a yellow card is called on Gabriel Saturno and the Orediggers get a free-kick, and gets through to tie 3-3, sending it into overtime. It only took 41 seconds for the Orediggers to score the winning foal on another free-kick.

The Mavericks end their season at 6-1-1, their only loss of the season.

