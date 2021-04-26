Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 141

(David Jones)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:07 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner released on Monday that James Benson, a 69-year-old male resident of Glenwood Springs, was the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Highway 141 on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred near mile marker 133, 15 miles south of Whitewater.

The coroner confirmed that Benson was wearing his helmet at the time of the incident and that he was the only person involved in the crash.

Colorado State Patrol says Benson went through a curve and down an embankment and collided with a boulder. He was pronounced dead on scene. CSP also reports that it doesn’t seem that drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond to LDS Church fire in Fruita
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 141
Fruita LDS Church considered a total loss due to fire
Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene just after midnight
Speed a factor in rollover accident on C 1/2 Road

Latest News

Grand River Academy will double its student population this fall
District 51 to combine online schooling option with Grand River Academy
Colorado Mobile Vaccine clinic bus
Mobile vaccine clinics coming to Western Slope next week
A group of concerned citizens gathered to protest mask mandates at District 51 schools in Grand...
District 51 parents, students organize walk-out to protest school mask policies
Shelledy Elementary School in Fruita, Colo.
Shelledy Elementary going online this week after COVID-19 outbreak
Fruita LDS Church considered a total loss due to fire