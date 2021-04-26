Advertisement

One hospitalized in rollover crash on 26 Road

ca
ca(David Jones)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A person was hospitalized on Saturday evening following a vehicle rollover on 26 Road.

The car rolled in the 800 block of 26 Road around 4:30 p.m, and the sole occupant sustained serious bodily injuries from the crash.

Colorado State Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

26 Road was closed for hours on Saturday evening but has since reopened. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash.

