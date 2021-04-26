Advertisement

Some worried about restricted access in Labyrinth Rims Gemini Bridges area due to BLM assessment period

(AP)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Off-roaders across eastern Utah and western Colorado are keeping a close eye on the Labyrinth Rims Gemini Bridges area near Moab as word has emerged that the Bureau of Land Management is conducting an Environmental Assessment in the area, which could restrict some use to trails.

In a statement, BLM said, “Travel and transportation are integral to the use and enjoyment of public lands. The Bureau of Land Management is initiating an Environmental Assessment analyzing motorized access of public lands in the Labyrinth Rims/Gemini Bridges Travel Management Area, which covers approximately 303,993 acres in Grand County and has 1,232 miles of inventoried routes on BLM-managed lands.”

From this release, many fears have surfaced that all 300,000+ acres of land will be shut down, but the BLM says this is not the case. This assessment will not close the area wholesale, but during this period the BLM will examine each travel route and trail in the area, and then classify the trail as either open, limited, or closed.

Asked whether or not how many routes will be closed after this period, a BLM spokesperson says they do not expect many trails to be affected.

Examinations of this kind are normally conducted every 15-20 years, and the last examination in the Labyrinth Rims Gemini Bridges area occurred in 2008. Due to litigation brought against the BLM by the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance that criticized the 2008 examination of not being thorough enough, the BLM was pushed to redo the process a few years before they planned.

To learn more on the project, head to the BLM website here.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond to LDS Church fire in Fruita
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 141
Fruita LDS Church considered a total loss due to fire
Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene just after midnight
Speed a factor in rollover accident on C 1/2 Road
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 141

Latest News

Grand River Academy will double its student population this fall
District 51 to combine online schooling option with Grand River Academy
Colorado Mobile Vaccine clinic bus
Mobile vaccine clinics coming to Western Slope next week
A group of concerned citizens gathered to protest mask mandates at District 51 schools in Grand...
District 51 parents, students organize walk-out to protest school mask policies
Shelledy Elementary School in Fruita, Colo.
Shelledy Elementary going online this week after COVID-19 outbreak
Fruita LDS Church considered a total loss due to fire