US Census Bureau: Colorado to gain House of Representative seat
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:47 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Census Bureau released on Monday that Colorado is among six states to have gained a seat in the House of Representatives.
The other five states are Oregon, Montana, Texas, North Carolina, and Florida. The bureau also said that seven states have lost a seat. These states are California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York. These changes will take effect starting in 2023.
