US Census Bureau: Colorado to gain House of Representative seat

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:47 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Census Bureau released on Monday that Colorado is among six states to have gained a seat in the House of Representatives.

The other five states are Oregon, Montana, Texas, North Carolina, and Florida. The bureau also said that seven states have lost a seat. These states are California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York. These changes will take effect starting in 2023.

To learn more about the U.S. Census Bureau’s release, click here.

