VA Western Colorado Health Care System is looking to improve veteran health care

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -VA Western Colorado is hosting a listening session on May 11 to hear from veterans and those the VA serves.

This is one of 50 public virtual listening sessions being held across the country to hear from veterans on how to design a better health care system of the future.

“Our mission is to take care our Nation’s Veterans and their families. It’s important to get their input on the future of their health care,” says Executive Director, Richard Salgueiro, “We encourage and hope many participate in our listening session.”

These sessions give veterans the opportunity to help VA reimagine how it delivers care ensuring it’s in a high quality veteran-centered manner.

Feedback from these listening sessions will be used to develop the recommendations VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, AIR, in Jan. 2022.The AIR Commission will also hold public hearings before submitting its recommendations to the President and Congress for review and approval in 2023.

To register for VA Western Colorado Health Car System’s listening session, visit https://www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.

