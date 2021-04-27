District 51 to combine online schooling option with Grand River Academy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand River Academy has offered an online option for years. Now, the school will absorb District 51′s online program, doubling its class size, adding staff, and offering a remote-only option for students who choose not to return in person this fall.

Before the pandemic, students at Grand River Academy learned remotely four days each week, and in person one day a week. The school says it was a natural fit with their experience teaching online.

“We offered students the opportunity to come into school one day a week, and then the rest of the week they schooled online,” explains Steve States, Principal of Grand River Academy. “It is a natural transition for D51 online, as the pandemic slows down and as things get back under control, to come under us and become a part of Grand River Academy.”

Enrollment will be capped around 650 students this fall. The current school has a student population of just over 300. Half of students would participate in the “blended” option, learning in person one day a week, while the other half of Grand River Academy students would learn entirely online.

Teachers will be at specially-equipped studios on Grand River’s West Campus, all of which are designed for online schooling. Grand River Academy is also hiring additional teachers, with significantly more students expected this fall.

“We are in the process of hiring more teachers internally,” States confirmed. “With the double student population, we definitely need more teachers to be able to handle that.”

Interested students should fill out an enrollment request form at https://forms.gle/kQjmznD8scDhHkHL8. The form is due this coming Friday, April 30th.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.