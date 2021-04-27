Dr. Maggie Baldwin named Colorado State Veterinarian

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado Department of Agriculture is naming Dr. Maggie Baldwin Colorado’s state veterinarian.

She is making history as the first-ever female state veterinarian in Colorado.

As state veterinarian, Dr. Baldwin manages CDA’s Animal Health division through planning, directing and executing all programs, policies and cooperative agreements with other governmental agencies. She plans to prioritize the implementation of secure food supply and emergency response plans, enhancement of animal disease traceability, education, and strong stakeholder engagement.

“Time and again, Maggie has proved her mettle in crisis management, animal disease complexities, and excellence in service to the veterinary profession,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg. “Coloradoans will benefit from the skill and dedication that Maggie brings to the people and animals of our state.”

Dr. Baldwin first joined the CDA in Jan. 2017. She served as Epidemiology Traceability Veterinarian and most recently as the Colorado Assistant State Veterinarian, a role that focused on emergency management and disease response activities, overall management of division activities, and supporting the mission of the Animal Health Division.

In her previous roles, Dr. Baldwin worked closely on a variety of complex animal disease responses, including a tuberculosis trace in beef cattle, an Equine Infectious Anemia trace investigation, the largest vesicular stomatitis outbreak in state history, and most recently, the introduction of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, a new foreign animal disease in rabbits.

“Among the breadth of her animal disease work statewide, Dr. Baldwin has worked closely with Colorado’s pork producers to exercise scenarios should a disease outbreak occur in Colorado and surrounding states,” said Brett Rutledge, Colorado Ag Commissioner and Colorado Pork Producers Council board member. “Maggie will be a seamless transition into this critical state role for Colorado agriculture.”

In the last year, Dr. Baldwin assumed a key emergency management role for CDA and the state. She worked closely with all hazards incidents and the state COVID-19 response. The Colorado Veterinary Medical Association also named Dr. Baldwin 2020 Veterinarian of the Year.

“I grew up with a love for the country and my community, and a passion for animals and agriculture which has been, and continues to be, a driving force in my career,” said Dr. Baldwin. “I am honored to lead our animal health division in this new role and continue to support a strong agricultural community in Colorado.”

Dr. Baldwin earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Minnesota’s College of Veterinary Medicine in St. Paul. She began her career in public service as a Supervisory Public Health Veterinarian with USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service and Veterinary Medical Officer with USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.