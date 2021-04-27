Advertisement

Pennsylvania elementary school coronavirus outbreak may be due to faulty ventilation system

By KYW Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Penn. (KYW) - An investigation is underway to see if a faulty ventilation system is to blame for a COVID-19 outbreak at an elementary school in Pennsylvania.

Eight students tested positive for coronavirus at the school.

“We hadn’t seen an outbreak like this in a single classroom,” Lower Merion school district spokesperson Amy Buckman said.

Buckman said the second grade class was quarantined while the rest of the school remained opened as officials tried to figure out what happened.

Officials learned that the control mechanism called a damper was only allowing about 30% of fresh air into the second grade classroom.

“The temperature in the classroom was fine. There was air coming out of that vent as it should have been. It just wasn’t as much air,” Buckman said.

School officials add that two vaccinated family members of the impacted students tested positive as well.

“From what we understand from the Montgomery County Office of Public Health, they think that we could be looking at a variant here, which might also explain why there was such contagiousness in the classroom,” Buckman said.

The school district said a deep cleaning was done inside the classroom and it will continue to monitor the building’s air quality.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond to LDS Church fire in Fruita
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 141
Fruita LDS Church considered a total loss due to fire
Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene just after midnight
Speed a factor in rollover accident on C 1/2 Road
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 141

Latest News

Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
The teenager's adoptive parents are accused of using zip ties to confine him to bed and...
Adoptive parents from Iowa accused of abusing teen son with special needs
In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a...
California man hospitalized with clot after J&J vaccination
Grand River Academy will double its student population this fall
District 51 to combine online schooling option with Grand River Academy
In this Monday, June 22, 2020, file photo, Metropolitan Police Department bicycle division...
DC police department hit by apparent extortion attack