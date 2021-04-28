Advertisement

3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia

By Brent Solomon and Kate Albright
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:46 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 3-month-old and her mother are dead after being caught in the crossfire between two groups on Richmond’s Southside. Three others are recovering after being shot.

Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting, but police are looking for more suspects.

“They were all outside enjoying the weather in a large courtyard. At this time we do not believe they were the target of these shootings,” said Chief Gerald Smith, Richmond Police Department.

Donald Hemmings, 22, Shyheem Martin, 23 and Shamondrick Perry, 19, were charged in connection to the shooting for conspiracy to commit murder. Officials said additional charges are pending.

On April 27, officers were called to The Belt Atlantic apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 6:30 p.m. for the shooting.

Authorities say a total of five people were shot and that all victims were female. The adult killed was identified by family members as 30-year-old Sharnez Hill.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith announced during a press conference Wednesday that the 3-month-old later died of her injuries at a hospital. Richmond Pastor Donte McCutchen said the baby’s name was Neziah Hill. The infant was shot in the stomach.

Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)(Police via WWBT)

“We know there was a group of perpetrators who began the shooting. That first group of perpetrators we believe are the ones who actually struck these five innocent victims,” said Chief Smith.

The other three victims - a 29-year-old, a 15-year-old, and an 11-year-old - are in stable condition. A family member said the 11-year-old was shot in the hand.

“They could very well be considered innocent bystanders of doing what most of could do yesterday which was get outside and enjoy the weather,” Smith said.

Based on the number of bullet holes, police believe the first group of gunmen was targeting one apartment.

They don’t know why at this point, but the chief says they have good leads including surveillance video from the apartment complex where all this happened.

Police said the suspects do not live at the apartment complex. RPD is still searching for at least two more suspects.

Police also revealed at least three types of guns were used including an assault rifle, leaving up to 50 shell casings behind.

Meanwhile, Richmond’s mayor is noting that gun violence is an issue that has plagued the city for decades, and calling for it to stop.

“First I just have to believe we have to value life more. We have to value life more especially when it comes to our precious children as well,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

