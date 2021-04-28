Advertisement

No COVID-19 vaccine requirement for CMU students

CMU President Tim Foster says that students should be free to make that decision for themselves
Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo.
Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:15 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colleges across the country have been adjusting classes and schedules to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic. Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction has been no exception. While some colleges are going to require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine to attend in-person classes, CMU will not. CMU President Tim Foster explained that, in his view, students can make that decision themselves.

He credits the CMU community for pulling together during the pandemic response. Foster says CMU is working towards returning to normal this summer, thanks to the low number of positive COVID-19 cases among other reasons. He also explained that CMU encourages students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated.

“I think our students are really rallying and getting vaccinated, which is good news, so if you combine vaccinated to those students, faculty and staff who are vaccinated, and, or, those who had the coronavirus, I think we’re at or above that level of sort of herd immunity.”

He assures the CMU community that the vaccines are safe and effective. He also says the role of CMU is to inform students, and then allow them to make their own decisions.

”We think, armed with that information, [the] overwhelming majority of our students, faculty, and staff will get vaccinated. So I don’t think we think... we should make that decision for them. It’s an important decision to make, and we’re going to allow them to make that.”

CMU students Hugh Day and Oliver Huene agree with the president’s decision. They echoed his view that those who can should get vaccinated, but doing so should also remain a choice. According to Day, “it’s a personal choice whether you want the vaccine or not. There’s a lot of stuff out there about it, but like I got it personally just ‘cause I think it’s gonna be better for travel and stuff like that.” Huene concurred, saying, “Me too, yeah, same thing, I got it ‘cause I wanna travel, and I just think it, it was really easy to get up here.”

In terms of plans for the upcoming fall semester, President Foster said that the university will see how the return-to-normal path goes over the summer and make adjustments from there. President Foster emphasized that he is feeling optimistic about CMU’s return path to normalcy.

