The City of Montrose receives Starburst Award

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado Lottery is honoring the City of Montrose and the Montrose Recreation District for the completion of the Connecting the People to Their Parks and Recreation “Connect Trail” project.

The Colorado Lottery Starburst Awards recognize excellence in the use of lottery funds for community and conservation projects. The City of Montrose is receiving a 2021 Starburst Award for its completion of the trail.

“The Montrose Recreation District is thrilled to be granted this award of excellence in partnership with the City of Montrose. The Connect Trail truly is one of many important steps building upon the sustainable success that makes our community a gem in Colorado. This project is indicative of the connectivity that we’re all about in Montrose,” said Mari Steinbach, Executive Director of the MRD. “It weaves together connecting and creating: connecting with partners to make big things happen for and with the entire community, and creating connections that improve the community’s access to physical, emotional, social, and economic achievement to enhance the overall livability of our people and places. We’re honored and grateful to the Colorado Lottery for helping us to fund and recognize this trail and all the good that it will continue to bear well into the future.”

The Connect Trail opened in Jan. 2021 and has already seen heavy use. It extends the Uncompahgre River Trail by 2.25 miles, 1.5 miles to the north and .75 miles to the south.

Through a Great Outdoors Colorado grant., $2 million from the Colorado Lottery funded the Connect Trail project. The Conservation Trust Fund also contributed $150,000.

“A $4,280,090 project, the Connecting the People to Their Parks and Recreation Trail is a monumental project for the City of Montrose, the Montrose Recreation District, and the surrounding region,” the Colorado Lottery said in a news release.

The trail provides Montrose residents with safe pedestrian and bicycle access to recreational amenities in the city.

“The work and efforts of the community, Recreation District, and the city have provided our residents and visitors with an exceptional array of recreational activities and outdoors options for the health, wellness, entertainment, and pleasure of all age groups in Montrose,” Montrose Mayor Doug Glaspell said. “It is always impressive to see the number of people utilizing these amenities and the variety of age groups enjoying them throughout the year.”

Grants from Great Outdoors Colorado, the Conservation Trust Fund, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Building Excellent Schools Today have provided more than $10.5 million in lottery funds to 11 winning projects statewide.

