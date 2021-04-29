Colorado advances bill to permanently allow to-go cocktails

DENVER (AP) - People in Colorado will soon be able to celebrate happy hour at home with beverages from their favorite restaurants after the state House passed a measure to continue the sale of to-go cocktails past the coronavirus pandemic.

KUSA-TV reported that the House unanimously advanced the bill to the Senate on Wednesday. A previous executive order from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis allowing takeout alcohol was scheduled to expire this summer.

If the legislation passes, it would allow such alcohol sales to continue indefinitely. Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Montana, Arkansas and the District of Columbia have all made their to-go measures permanent.

