Advertisement

Federal authorities investigate possible energy attack near White House

FILE: A view of the White House in Washington on Nov. 2, 2020.
FILE: A view of the White House in Washington on Nov. 2, 2020.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:13 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Federal agencies are investigating a mysterious possible energy attack near the White House.

Sources say the attack happened last year in November, near the large oval lawn on the south side of the White House.

Defense officials briefed lawmakers about the incident in Washington earlier this month. They reported one National Security Council official got sick from the attack.

The attack appears to be similar to dozens of invisible attacks overseas that have affected CIA and state department personnel. Those impacted suffered debilitating symptoms, including vertigo, ear popping and nausea.

Defense officials say there is a possibility Russia can be behind the attacks, but they do not have enough information to be sure.

In a statement, the White House said it is “working closely with departments and agencies to address unexplained health incidents and ensure the safety and security of Americans serving around the world.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garchar leaves behind a wife and three daughters
Tracey Garchar, head of Mesa County Human Services, passed away this weekend
The outside of Mesa County Public Health's offices.
UK, California coronavirus variants spreading in Mesa County
(AP Photo/Beth Harpaz)
Ancient petroglyphs near Moab covered by racist graffiti
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Fruita LDS Church considered a total loss due to fire

Latest News

Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba'Omer...
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens
In this May 4, 2017, file photo, Kirk Douglas kisses his wife Anne's hand, in Los Angeles...
Anne Douglas, widow of late actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
Key piece of Biden’s $1.8T families plan expires after 2025
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs...
Packers GM: ‘We are not going to trade Aaron Rodgers’
Ambulances at site of deadly stampede in Israel
Ambulances at site of deadly stampede in Israel