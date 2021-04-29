Scary coyote encounter at park caught on camera in R.I.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A Rhode Island man had a frightening encounter with a wild animal in a public park.

He came face-to-face with a coyote that he says blocked his path for nearly a half-hour. Daniel Torres caught it all on video.

He said he took out his phone to record the scary situation he found himself in Tuesday, thinking people might not believe it without evidence.

The coyote blocked his way and circled around him on the walking path at Merino Park.

“(I) take a piece of wood and go, ‘Bang, bang, bang,’” he said.

Torres says he didn’t hit the animal with a stick but swung it in the coyote’s direction, trying to ward it off as it kept lunging toward him.

He said the animal finally took off into the woods around 6:30 p.m.

According to experts, it was strange behavior. Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management wildlife biologist Charlie Brown watched Torres’ video.

“Based on the behavior of the animal, circling, and charging, the first thing that comes to my mind is potentially rabies,” Brown said.

He said cases of rabies in coyotes are rare in the state, with only two he’s aware of since 1994.

It’s typical for a coyote to get curious, stop and size someone up, but this is a step beyond. This is the time of year Brown says the state starts to see more calls about coyote interactions.

Brown suggested doing as Torres did if anyone encounters the animal: “Stand your ground, look big facing the animal, confronting the animal, not trying to run away.”

Merino Park sits along Route 6 with woods separating it from homes and backyards.

Torres says he runs at the park every day. Earlier in the day, he saw a coyote in a different spot closer to the highway.

“There were a lot of people, babies, walking; it’s dangerous for people,” he said.

An environmental police officer surveyed the area Wednesday and will continue to monitor.

