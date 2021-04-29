Driver who fled traffic stop on 32 1/8 Road still on the run

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a driver who fled from authorities after being stopped due to a failure to yield. This happened just after midnight on Thursday near 32 1/8 Road and D 7/8.

While the driver of the car ran from authorities and is still on the loose, the passenger was taken into custody at the scene.

Our crew on scene says that several weapons were found inside of the suspect’s vehicle.

Check back for updates.

