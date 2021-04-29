Advertisement

Driver who fled traffic stop on 32 1/8 Road still on the run

The passenger of the vehicle was taken into custody at the scene.
The passenger of the vehicle was taken into custody at the scene.(David Jones)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:17 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a driver who fled from authorities after being stopped due to a failure to yield. This happened just after midnight on Thursday near 32 1/8 Road and D 7/8.

While the driver of the car ran from authorities and is still on the loose, the passenger was taken into custody at the scene.

Our crew on scene says that several weapons were found inside of the suspect’s vehicle.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garchar leaves behind a wife and three daughters
Tracey Garchar, head of Mesa County Human Services, passed away this weekend
The outside of Mesa County Public Health's offices.
UK, California coronavirus variants spreading in Mesa County
(AP Photo/Beth Harpaz)
Ancient petroglyphs near Moab covered by racist graffiti
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Fruita LDS Church considered a total loss due to fire

Latest News

The Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon.
Hanging Lake Trail re-opening May 1
Board of Trustees in negotiations to make John Marshall the next president of CMU
Colorado advances bill to permanently allow to-go cocktails
The area slated to go under construction includes the intersection of Grand Ave and 1st St in...
Improvements to Grand Ave and 1st St intersection beginning mid-May