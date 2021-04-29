Advertisement

UK, California coronavirus variants spreading in Mesa County

The rise of child COVID-19 cases may be linked to these variants
The outside of Mesa County Public Health's offices.
The outside of Mesa County Public Health's offices.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to Mesa County Public Health, the California and U.K. variants of the coronavirus are spreading in Mesa County. The department believes a possible link may exist between these more-transmissible strains and higher case numbers in children below ten years of age.

Until recently, that age group accounted for about 3.9 percent of documented COVID-19 cases. That number has risen to about nine percent. MCPH says that the current vaccines do offer protection against these emerging variants.

Jeff Kuhr, Ph.D., Executive Director of MCPH, explained that booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine can also further address emerging variants of the virus. “Now we’ve heard that there will be boosters for both Moderna and Pfizer at some point, and those will be their opportunity to re-adjust, similar to what we do with the flu vaccine each year.”

Kuhr stressed that adult vaccinations are key in preventing the spread of the virus to children, who cannot currently get vaccinated. He said that 37 percent of Mesa County’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, and that he would like to see that number get higher.

