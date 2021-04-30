Advertisement

GJPD seeks public’s help to find assault suspect

Prior mugshot of the wanted suspect(GJPD)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate Pablo Emilio Madrid, a 27-year-old Hispanic male suspect who is being sought for an active felony warrant.

Madrid is facing the following charges: 2nd Degree Assault with intent to cause Bodily Injury by Strangulation, Felony Child Abuse/acts with Criminal Negligence and Prior Conviction, Stalking, Third Degree Assault, and Violation of a Protection Order with a Domestic Violence Enhancement

The GJPD says not to approach Madrid if seen, but alert law enforcement immediately if you have information on his whereabouts. You can alert authorities by calling 970-242-6707.

