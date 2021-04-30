Advertisement

Reintroduction of wolves conversation continues

FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf in Eurkea, Mo.
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf in Eurkea, Mo. Once on the verge of extinction, the rarest subspecies of the gray wolf in North America has seen its population nearly double over the last five years. U.S. wildlife managers said Friday, March 12, 2021, the latest survey shows there are now at least 186 Mexican gray wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:35 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is holding educational meetings on a regular basis to continue the conversation of reintroducing wolves to Colorado. Supporters say returning wolves to Colorado will help restore a predator-prey balance that the ecosystems of the Rocky Mountains have not known in a century. When Proposition 114 passed last November it was a very close vote and most of the voters in support of the bill were on the front range. Legislators understand that there are concerns for residents on the Western Slope and want them to know that they are being heard.

County commissioner, Cody Davis, states “We’re really hoping to get at the table to hopefully balance those stakeholders concerns, the livestock industries’ concerns, and the hunters’ concerns.” CPW also wants ranches and farmers to feel at ease so they are coming up with a predation program to protect any livestock that may be lost.

The CPW will continue to work on its plan to reintegrate wolves. While CPW Biologists have been working with their counterparts in states such as Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, also home to wolf populations, to help serve as a guideline to reintroduction to keep wolf populations under control. If it’s successful, legislators thinks Colorado can be a model for other states, showing that when citizens vote in favor of biodiversity, states can work harder to support ecosystems.

The next education wolf seminar is set for May 20th discussing the specifics of gray wolf reintroduction logistics.

