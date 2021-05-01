Grand Junction Fire Department hosts neighborhood wildfire training

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department held a neighborhood wildfire training day in recognition of wildfire preparedness day. The drill allows for the Grand Junction fire department to exercise their response to the threat of wildfires, practice collaboration, and invest in the community. It is a group event involving not only the fire department but the sheriffs office and D51 schools.

During the exercise the conditions of the fire are staged but the firefighters involved don’t know what twists and turns are going to be thrown at them to keep the operation as realistic as possible. Dirk Clingman, community outreach specialist for the fire department states “It’s really important to practice these things that don’t happen so often so when they do we can work as efficiently as possible.”

There’s a lot of areas in Mesa county that are in what is called the wildland urban interface which means there’s a lot of communities that have houses right next to undeveloped lands. This land has excessive amounts of trees, bushes, and grass which make for the perfect conditions for fires to start so participation from these neighborhoods on how to be prepared is crucial. Most wildfires begin from human error so the event was extended to the neighborhood in order to teach residents how to keep their homes safe and prevent the spread of flames.

This event started three years ago and each year Grand Junction Fire Department is able to make it bigger and more complicated to ensure foresight for any future fires. They want to encourage residents to create defensible space around their homes and subscribe to alerts for the upcoming summer months.

