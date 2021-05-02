Fatal accident at Eastgate Shopping Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One pedestrian was killed by a vehicle Sunday afternoon, just outside the entrance to Eastgate Shopping Center.

The accident happened just after 12:15 p.m. Sunday, between the O’Reilly Auto Parts and Carl’s Junior next to 28 1/2 Road and North Avenue.

A female was sitting on the curb next to the shopping center entrance when she was run over by a driver, who apparently didn’t notice the woman. She received medical attention on scene, and ultimately passed away from those injuries while being transported to a local hospital.

The Grand Junction Police Department is still investigating the accident. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.