Fatal accident at Eastgate Shopping Center

GJPD is currently investigating the accident
GJPD is currently investigating the accident(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One pedestrian was killed by a vehicle Sunday afternoon, just outside the entrance to Eastgate Shopping Center.

The accident happened just after 12:15 p.m. Sunday, between the O’Reilly Auto Parts and Carl’s Junior next to 28 1/2 Road and North Avenue.

A female was sitting on the curb next to the shopping center entrance when she was run over by a driver, who apparently didn’t notice the woman. She received medical attention on scene, and ultimately passed away from those injuries while being transported to a local hospital.

The Grand Junction Police Department is still investigating the accident. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

