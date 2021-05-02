Western Home and Garden show showcases local businesses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Western Home and Garden show returned this weekend showcasing the latest products and services for the home, both inside and out. Homeowners got the chance to view the latest innovations, compare products and visit with local experts in the industry.

The two day event was held at the Mesa County Fairgrounds and featured local vendors from across the Western Slope. The expo featured indoor and outdoor home and garden displays, interactive demonstrations, as well as live entertainment. The atmosphere was perfect atmosphere for those seeking an interactive experience with home projects.

“It’s the perfect chance for consumers to find all the indoor and outdoor products and services they need at one time and in one place,” said Eric Reel, chairman of the 2021 Home & Garden Expo. Reel added, “If you’re looking for ideas, products or services, or if you are in the market to remodel, redecorate or landscape, this is your opportunity in a fun and interactive atmosphere.”

Mesa county fairgrounds signed a four year contract with The Home and Garden show so expansion will be in the works for local vendors and the Home Builders Association.

