Athlete of the Week: Kendyl MacAskill

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As a coach, finding a player who is talented in one position is what you strive for. But to find a player who is talented in multiple positions could be a diamond in the rough.

To say Kendyl is a versatile player is an understatement. Kendyl is listed as a middle blocker but grew up playing as a setter. Two years ago Kendyl would’ve said setter was her favorite but has enjoyed her most recent position as an outside hitter. Standing at 6′1″ the Palisade native ranks 5th in the state with 261 kills at 41% and top 20 with 71 total blocks. Kendyl says she’s working on being more vocal on the court and even though her stats put her as an outside standout, Kendyl is all about being a team player.

“I have been able to help the team in many different areas, super exciting to me but some of our best matches have been where the stat lines are even across the entire board instead of it just coming from certain people,” says Kendyl MacAskill.

“One of the things that’s helped make her a better hitter is the fact that she’s been a setter and she’s been on the other end of that. And having an understanding of where the hitter likes to have the ball. What’s a good set, what’s a bad set, " says coach and mother, Wendy MacAskill.

Coach MacAskill just reached her 200th career win and Kendyl is taking her team to the State Tournament. Though having a mother-daughter coaching relationship has not always been easy, they have both found success on and off the court.

“It does come home as much as try for it not to. We’ve done fairly well with it but there have certainly been times where it’s tense. We’ve has to lay down some ground rules as far as when it’s okay to talk about it and when it’s not, to let emotions cool down,” says Wendy

“It’s been really special to have that close relationship with her. Seeing both my mom and sisters’ success, I share that passion. I think it’s important to make the most of every moment. And if I’m passionate about it, I want to live it out right now.”

Kendyl is in talks with a few Division II schools to continue to play volleyball at the collegiate level. But for now, she’s enjoying her senior year with her friends.

“Some of us have been going to school since kindergarten. It’s super cool to be on the journey with everyone. We’re ending the journey now but it’s been super special,” says Kendyl.

