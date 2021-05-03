Car chase ends near Palisade High School, driver taken into custody

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One person was taken into custody on Sunday night after a police pursuit ended near Palisade High School.

The pursuit involved a vehicle that was reported stolen a few days prior and a suspect who reportedly has stolen many items over the past few days.

Mesa County Sheriff Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect around 10:30 p.m., and that’s when he attempted to flee authorities. Deputies used road spikes and a pit maneuver to stop the suspect in his tracks, and he was then arrested.

Several stolen items were found in the vehicle, and a gun was found outside of the vehicle on the street.

The suspect’s identity is not known at this time. Check back for updates.

