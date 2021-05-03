Glenwood Canyon rest areas closed along I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Due to the forecasted rainy weather above the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, the Colorado Department of Transportation has opted to temporarily close the rest areas and recreation paths in Glenwood Canyon.

The safety closure started Sunday evening at 5, and will likely last until weather conditions improve. This will affect the No Name, Grizzly Creek, Hanging Lake, and Bair Ranch rest areas.

I-70 continues to be open and is not affected at this time.

