Advertisement

Glenwood Canyon rest areas closed along I-70

(KKCO)
By Calvin Corey
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Due to the forecasted rainy weather above the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, the Colorado Department of Transportation has opted to temporarily close the rest areas and recreation paths in Glenwood Canyon.

The safety closure started Sunday evening at 5, and will likely last until weather conditions improve. This will affect the No Name, Grizzly Creek, Hanging Lake, and Bair Ranch rest areas.

I-70 continues to be open and is not affected at this time.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD is currently investigating the accident (Photo Credit: David Jones)
Fatal accident at Eastgate Shopping Center
Prior mugshot of the wanted suspect
GJPD seeks public’s help to find assault suspect
Arson suspected in Fruita LDS Church fire, reward being offered
Western Home and Garden show showcases local businesses
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

Car chase ends near Palisade High School, driver taken into custody
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Human remains found in stomach of euthanized bears
Colorado Parks and Wildlife find human remains in euthanized bears
Western Home and Garden show showcases local businesses