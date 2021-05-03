Grand Junction Visitor Center re-opens

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Visitor Center is now open to the public again. The center is just the latest example of another city office that is resuming normal functions since the pandemic started. Mesa County adopted its “Free to Choose” mask policy back in April. Now, Visit Grand Junction encourages both residents and tourists to stop by to find out more about nearby attractions and activities.

According to James Nasalroad, a volunteer ambassador at the Visitor Center, “It’s great to be back to work. This COVID [pandemic] has put us all on our couch at home, and it’s good to be back at the visitor center, sharing information and thoughts about Western Colorado.”

Ambassadors like Nasalroad play a major role in the Visitor Center’s operations. Director Elizabeth Fogarty explained that the center kept working through the pandemic, but now is able to open its doors once again. “Our ambassadors are happy to be back. There’s over 80 of them who volunteer here at the Visitors Center, and although staff has been here covering during COVID, it’s great that we can open this up to the public formally.”

The Visitor Center “encourage[s] people to stop by and learn more about the events coming back this year. So far, all of them are coming back, so JUCO’s just around the corner. We have information about JUCO and other area events in the valley as well.”

As events cancelled least year start back up again this spring and summer, it might be helpful to learn more about what’s coming to the Grand Valley. The Visitor Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. To 5 p.m.

